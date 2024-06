Big earners in 2024: Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Dune: Part Two and Kung Fu Panda 4

What is the current highest grossing film worldwide of 2024? Kung Fu Panda 4

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Who might help you identify Sonny Wortzik, Bobby Deerfield and Frank Slade? Jackson Browne

Paul Simon

John Martyn

Christopher Cross Which does not belong? Pineapple

Midnight

Chungking

Runaway Eyes down on your exam paper: What is the name of a recent all-conquering Irish film? An Cailin Ciuin

An Cailín Ciúin

An Cailn Ciúin

An Cailin Ciuin How many years before the common era was Raquel Welch fighting off dinosaurs? 100 million

10 thousand

10 million

One million Who is not an Autobot? Optimus Prime

Bumblebee

Megatron

Rarchet What was the last Pixar film to win an Oscar for best animated feature? Elemental

Encanto

Soul

Moana Which is the odd piece out? Mickey Mouse March

Also Sprach Zarathustra

We’ll Meet Again

Music for the Funeral of Queen Mary Who was born somewhere else? Nicole Kidman

Keanu Reeves

Bette Midler

Jason Momoa What is the only Bond theme to get to #1 in the US Billboard charts? A View to a Kill

Skyfall

Diamonds Are Forever

Live and Let Die

