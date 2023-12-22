Oscars 2023 shortlist: Irish film Flora and Son among the 15 contenders for original song

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the shortlists in 10 categories for the upcoming Oscars. Meet in the Middle and High Life, both co-written by Irish film-makers John Carney for his film Flora and Son, are among 15 on the list for best original song. Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things, an Irish production from Dublin’s Element Pictures, turned up in the lists for make-up and hairstyling, original score and visual effects. There was disappointment elsewhere for domestic contenders. The Deepest Breath by Laura McGann, from Kildare, was seen as a contender in best feature documentary, but the Netflix film on free-diving was not mentioned.

Starring Eve Hewson as a single mum getting by in contemporary Dublin, Flora and Son has been on awards-watchers’ radars since selling for somewhere close to $20 million at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. “People were on their feet, clapping to the song while the movie was still playing,” he told The Irish Times. “They showed no decorum.” It is 16 years since Falling Slowly, by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, from Carney’s Once won in this category. That remains one of the great moments in Ireland’s Oscar history. Three songs from Greta Gerwig’s Barbie compete against the two Flora and Son tunes for five nomination spots at the Oscars. Also mentioned are tunes from The Color Purple, Killers of the Flower Moon and Asteroid City.

The winner in today’s preliminary skirmish was, indeed, Barbie. As well as those three song shortlistings, Greta Gerwig’s shocking-pink smash also scored in sound and original score. Unexpectedly the film is, however, already out of the “make-up and hairstyling” race.

The competitors mentioned in today’s shortlists now go forward to the Academy members. The Oscar nominations will be announced on January 23rd. The ceremony takes place on March 10th. Of the 10 categories shortlisted, most attention, at this early stage, probably goes the way of best international feature. This time last year, Colm Bairéad’s An Cailín Ciúin was mentioned on its way to a famous nomination. Stephen Gerard Kelly and Garry Keane’s fine documentary In the Shadow of Beirut, the 2024 Irish submission, sadly did not make the shortlist. The hot contenders there – each of which jumped the current hurdle – look to be Jonathan Glazer’s, from the UK (but in German and Polish); Trần Anh Hùng’s The Taste of Things, from France; Matteo Garrone’s Io Capitano, from Italy; and Wim Wenders’s Perfect Days. Wenders’s Anselm was perhaps the most surprising exclusion from the best feature documentary shortlist.

There remains great potential for Irish success in races that do not feature a preliminary shortlist. Cillian Murphy seems certain to pick up a best actor nomination for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Andrew Scott has a decent chance in the same race for Andrew Haigh’s spooky gay drama All of Us Strangers, and Paul Mescal, his costar, has an outside chance in best supporting actor. Barry Keoghan will struggle to get into best actor for Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn, but he is not out of it yet. Poor Things, co-produced by Andrew Lowe and Ed Guiney, veterans of the Irish film industry, is sure to secure nominations across the board.

