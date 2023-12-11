The 10 worst films of 2023

10. The Marvels
Directed by Nia DaCosta. Felt like the severed stub of a longer but probably not much better Marvel romp.
9. Heart of Stone
Directed by Tom Harper. We all like Jamie Dornan. And Gal Gadot is ... also in the film. But spare us “I can’t believe it’s not Mission: Impossible”.
8. Empire of Light
Directed by Sam Mendes. This vacuous Oscar bait, a nostalgia piece set in a coastal cinema, has already become a film that never existed.
7. Stars at Noon
Directed by Claire Denis. There is every chance that the delightfully erratic Denis will follow-up this flat-footed Central American romance with a masterpiece.
6. No Hard Feelings
Directed by Gene Stupnitsky. With all solidarity to our comrades in the WGA, the crummiest beta AI could produce a funnier movie than this Jennifer Lawrence vehicle.
5. The Whale
Directed by Darren Aronofsky. Yes, Brendan Fraser won an Oscar for shouldering a fat suit in this glutinous slab of overstretched dinner theatre. There she blows (and indeed sucks)!
4. The Exorcist Believer
Directed by David Gordon Green. What possessed them? Ha ha! Geddit?
3. Luther: The Fallen Son
Directed by Jamie Payne. Hugely optimistic attempt to relaunch Idris Elba’s good detective show as bad film series.
2. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Directed by Steven Caple jnr. After making a fine spin-off in Bumblebee, the Transformers people, like the proverbial dog, returned to their vomit.
1. Haunted Mansion
Directed by Justin Simien. Hopelessly confused theme-park-derived horror comedy edges ahead with its shameless attempts to flog you rubbish at every turn. Food, games ... stationery?
