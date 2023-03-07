Irish Film & Television Awards 2023: The Banshees of Inisherin and Aisha top nominations

Irish Film & Television Awards 2023: Josh O'Connor and Letitia Wright in Aisha, directed by Frank Berry, which has been nominated for 10 Iftas

Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin has received 11 nominations for the 20th-anniversary Irish Film & Television Awards. The team behind the black comedy, up for nine Oscars at this weekend’s ceremony, will not be surprised to have scored the most nods from the home academy. The film is, however, just one ahead of Frank Berry’s moving social-realist drama Aisha.

The four acting Oscar nominees from Banshees will also compete for Iftas at the ceremony on Sunday, May 7th. Colin Farrell is up for best actor. Barry Keoghan and Brendan Gleeson are nominated as best supporting actor. Kerry Condon is surely strong favourite in best supporting actress.

Oscar nominations 2023: Donald Clarke on an astonishing, record-shattering year for Irish film

Aisha, a well-received study of life under the direct-provision system for asylum seekers, competes in best film, best director, best script and seven other categories. Letitia Wright, who stars as a Nigerian refugee, is up for best international actress alongside Viola Davis, for The Woman King, and Cate Blanchett, for Tár, among other nominees.

Róise & Frank, a charming Irish-language comedy, and The Wonder, adapted from Emma Donoghue’s novel, both get six mentions.

Celebrating the nominations, Catherine Martin TD, Minister for Culture and Arts, said, “This is a really exciting time for the film and TV industry,” adding that Ifta awards night will be “a celebration of the incredible talent we are so lucky to have in this country”.

Fourteen nominations have gone the way of Irish productions or Irish talent at the imminent Academy Awards.

Iftas 2023: Roise & Frank has been nominated for six awards

It is just under a year since Colm Bairéad’s An Cailín Ciúin beat Kenneth Branagh’s hotly tipped Belfast on the way to eight Iftas. That result offered pointers towards the Irish-language film’s eventual Oscar nod for best international film. The last two ceremonies have been held virtually, but, for the 20th anniversary, Ifta goes back before audiences at Dublin Royal Convention Centre. RTÉ returns as broadcaster, and highlights will be distributed “over 120 news channels worldwide”.

“What an exciting time right now for the Irish screen industry,” Áine Moriarty, chief executive of the Irish Film & Television Academy, said. “This superb line-up of nominees in the running for Irish Academy Awards showcases to the world the high calibre of acting, film-making and storytelling we have in this country.”

In an unusual structure, Ifta presents the awards for TV drama and film at the same ceremony. Unsurprisingly, the big player on the small screen is the Apple TV+ production Bad Sisters, which has received 12 nominations. Sharon Horgan competes in both best screenplay and best lead actress for the hit comedy drama. The Dry has received eight nominations. Conversation with Friends, adapted from Sally Rooney’s first novel, has scored seven nominations.

IRISH FILM & TELEVISION AWARDS 2023: THE NOMINEES

FILM CATEGORIES

Iftas 2023: Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin

Best film

Aisha

The Banshees of Inisherin

God’s Creatures

Lakelands

Róise & Frank

The Wonder

Director – film

Aisha – Frank Berry

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh

It Is In Us All – Antonia Campbell Hughes

Joyride – Emer Reynolds

Let the Wrong One In – Conor McMahon

Róise & Frank – Rachael Moriarty & Peter Murphy

Script – film

Aisha – Frank Berry

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh

God’s Creatures – Shane Crowley

Joyride – Ailbhe Keogan

Let the Wrong One In – Conor McMahon

Róise & Frank – Rachael Moriarty, Peter Murphy

Lead actor – film

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Éanna Hardwicke – Lakelands

Liam Neeson – Marlowe

Ollie West – The Sparrow

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Lead actress – film

Alisha Weir – Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

Bríd Ní Neachtain – Róise & Frank

Danielle Galligan – Lakelands

Kelly Gough – Tarrac

Seána Kerslake – Ballywalter

Zara Devlin – Ann

Supporting actor – film

Andrew Scott – Catherine Called Birdy

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Colin Farrell – The Batman

Paul Mescal – God’s Creatures

Pierce Brosnan – Black Adam

Supporting actress – film

Aisling Franciosi – God’s Creatures

Eileen Walsh – Ann

Elaine Cassidy – The Wonder

Jessie Buckley – Women Talking

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Kíla Lord Cassidy – The Wonder

TV DRAMA CATEGORIES

Best drama

Bad Sisters

Conversations with Friends

Derry Girls: The Agreement (Extended Special)

Smother

The Dry

Vikings: Valhalla

Director – drama

Bad Sisters – Dearbhla Walsh

Conversations with Friends – Lenny Abrahamson

Maxine – Laura Way

Severance – Aoife McArdle

Smother – Dathaí Keane

The Dry – Paddy Breathnach

Script – drama

Bad Sisters – Sharon Horgan

Conversations with Friends – Mark O’Halloran

Derry Girls: The Agreement (Extended Special) – Lisa McGee

Smother – Kate O’Riordan

The Dry – Nancy Harris

Top Boy – Ronan Bennett

Lead actor – drama

Aidan Turner – The Suspect

Conleth Hill – Holding

Jason O’Mara – Smother

Kerr Logan – North Sea Connection

Stephen Rea – The English

Vinnie McCabe – The Noble Call

Lead actress – drama

Alison Oliver – Conversations with Friends

Caitríona Balfe – Outlander

Dervla Kirwan – Smother

Róisín Gallagher – The Dry

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters

Siobhán McSweeney – Holding

Supporting actor – drama

Brian Gleeson – Bad Sisters

Ciarán Hinds – The Dry

Daryl McCormack – Bad Sisters

Michael Smiley – Bad Sisters

Moe Dunford – The Dry

Tommy Tiernan – Conversations with Friends

Supporting actress – drama

Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters

Brenda Fricker – Holding

Eva Birthistle – Bad Sisters

Eve Hewson – Bad Sisters

Genevieve O’Reilly – Andor

Sarah Greene – Bad Sisters

OTHER AWARD CATEGORIES

George Morrison feature documentary

The Artist & The Wall of Death

The Ghost of Richard Harris

How To Tell A Secret

Million Dollar Pigeons

North Circular

Nothing Compares

Live-action short film

An Irish Goodbye

Call Me Mommy

Don’t Go Where I Can’t Find You

Lamb

Wednesday’s Child

You’re Not Home

Animated short film

Candlelight

Dagda’s Harp

Red Rabbit

Soft Tissue

CRAFT CATEGORIES

Cinematography

Conversations with Friends – Suzie Lavelle

How to Tell a Secret – Eleanor Bowman

It Is in Us All – Piers McGrail

The Dry – Cathal Watters

Vikings: Valhalla – Peter Robertson

Costume design

Aisha – Kathy Strachan

The Banshees of Inisherin – Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh

Disenchanted – Joan Bergin

Enola Holmes 2 – Consolata Boyle

Vikings: Valhalla – Susan O’Connor Cave

Production design

Aisha – Tamara Conboy

Bad Sisters – Mark Geraghty

Mr Malcolm’s List – Ray Ball

Róise & Frank – Padraig O’Neill

Vikings: Valhalla – Tom Conroy

Hair and make-up

Aisha – Dumebi Anozie, Liz Byrne

The Banshees of Inisherin – Orla Carroll, Lynn Johnston, Dan Martin

Mr Malcolm’s List – Eileen Buggy, Sharon Doyle

The Wonder – Lorri Ann King, Morna Ferguson

Vikings: Valhalla – Joe Whelan, Tom McInerney

Sound

Aisha

The Banshees of Inisherin

Conversations with Friends

The Sparrow

The Wonder

Original music

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – Stephen Rennicks

Lakelands – Daithí

Nothing Compares – Irene Buckley, Linda Buckley

Róise & Frank – Colm Mac Con Iomaire

The Dry – Sarah Lynch

Editing

Aisha – Colin Campbell

Elvis – Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa

Death on the Nile – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

Nocebo – Tony Cranstoun

Nothing Compares – Mick Mahon

VFX