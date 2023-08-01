Booker Prize 2023: Four Irish writers make this year’s longlist

Four Irish novels – almost a third of the nominees – have made the longlist for this year’s Booker Prize, which has just been announced.

Old God’s Time, by Sebastian Barry, How to Build a Boat, by Elaine Feeney, Prophet Song, by Paul Lynch, and The Bee Sting, by Paul Murray, join nine other books in the running for the prestigious literary award.

It makes Ireland the country that, with 37 writers, has produced the most nominees, relative to population size, in the history of the prize. Barry becomes one of only 11 writers, Beryl Bainbridge, William Trevor and David Mitchell among them, to have been nominated at least five times. It is Murray’s second longlisting, after the nomination, in 2010, of his novel Skippy Dies.

“We read 163 novels across seven months, and in that time whole worlds opened to us,” Esi Edugyan, the Canadian novelist who is chairing the 2023 judging panel, says. “We were transported to early 20th-century Maine and Penang, to the vibrant streets of Lagos and the squash courts of London, to the blackest depths of the Atlantic, and into a dystopic Ireland where the terrifying loss of rights comes as a hard warning. The list is defined by its freshness – by the irreverence of new voices, by the iconoclasm of established ones. All 13 novels cast new light on what it means to exist in our time, and they do so in original and thrilling ways.”

She and her fellow judges – the actor, writer and director Adjoa Andoh , the poet, lecturer, editor and critic Mary Jean Chan , the author and professor James Shapiro and the actor and writer Robert Webb – say that, in Old God’s Time, about a murder investigation that leads a retired policeman to confront the loss and sorrow of his past, “Barry brilliantly evokes the distorting effect of trauma on memory as we enter an easy companionship with his gentle, funny protagonist. Both the legacy of historic child abuse in Ireland and the enduring power of love are sensitively explored in this compassionate and quietly furious book.”

How to Build a Boat, about a teenage boy trying to make sense of the world, and Tess, a teacher at his school, Feeney has written “an absorbing coming-of-age story, which also explores the restrictions of class and education in a small community.” The judges call it a “complex and genuinely moving novel”.

Lynch’s “harrowing and dystopian” Prophet Song, which is due to be published on August 24th, is “timely and unforgettable”, vividly rendering “a mother’s determination to protect her family as Ireland’s liberal democracy slides inexorably and terrifyingly into totalitarianism”. The judges say “it’s a remarkable accomplishment for a novelist to capture the social and political anxieties of our moment so compellingly”.

In The Bee Sting, set in the Irish midlands, Paul Murray “brilliantly explores how our secrets and self-deceptions ultimately catch up with us. This family drama, told from multiple perspectives, is at once hilarious and heartbreaking, personal and epic. It’s an addictive read,” according to the judges.

Booker Prize 2023: All 13 longlisted titles

Ayobami Adebayo: A Spell of Good Things (Canongate)

(Canongate) Sebastian Barry: Old God’s Time (Faber & Faber)

(Faber & Faber) Sarah Bernstein: Study for Obedience (Granta Books)

(Granta Books) Jonathan Escoffery: If I Survive You (4th Estate)

(4th Estate) Elaine Feeney: How to Build a Boat (Harvill Secker)

(Harvill Secker) Paul Harding: This Other Eden (Hutchinson Heinemann)

(Hutchinson Heinemann) Siân Hughes: Pearl (The Indigo Press)

(The Indigo Press) Viktoria Lloyd-Barlow: All the Little Bird-Hearts (Tinder Press)

(Tinder Press) Paul Lynch: Prophet Song (Oneworld)

(Oneworld) Martin MacInnes: In Ascension (Atlantic Books)

(Atlantic Books) Chetna Maroo: Western Lane (Picador)

(Picador) Paul Murray: The Bee Sting (Hamish Hamilton)

(Hamish Hamilton) Tan Twan Eng: The House of Doors (Canongate)

The Booker Prize is open to works of long-form fiction by writers of any nationality, written in English and published in the UK or Ireland. For this year’s award all of the nominated titles had to be published between October 1st, 2022, and September 30th, 2023, and submitted to the prize by their publishers.

Six of the 13 longlisted titles will go through to the shortlist, which will be announced on Thursday, September 21st. The shortlisted authors will each receive £2,500 and a bound edition of their book . The winner will be announced on Sunday, November 26th. They will receive £50,000 and a trophy designed by the late Jan Pieńkowski.

The winner can also expect a dramatic rise in global book sales. When Shehan Karunatilaka’s The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida was announced as the 2022 Booker Prize winner, sales soared to more than 100,000 across all formats. It has now been translated into 19 languages, with another 10 under way.