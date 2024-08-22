Ireland’s best portraits of 2024: National Gallery of Ireland announces AIB prize shortlists

The National Gallery of Ireland has revealed the 46 artists shortlisted for this year’s AIB portrait prizes.

The shortlist for the AIB Portrait Prize, which aims to show “the breadth of contemporary Irish art”, comprises 26 artists from across the island of Ireland working across a variety of media, including painting, drawing, sculpture, video and photography.

The winner of the prize will receive €15,000 in cash and will be commissioned to create a work for the national portrait collection, for which they will be awarded a further €5,000. There will also be two other awards of €1,500 for highly commended entries.

David Stephenson, a fine art photographer and film-maker from Dublin, was selected as the winner of last year’s prize for his photograph, Ann and Ollie, Main Street, Wexford, after Dublin artist David Booth won the competition in 2022 for his painting, Salvatore, 2021.

The judging panel this year consists of artist Hughie O’Donoghue, The Model director Emer McGarry and Simon O’Connor, director of the Museum of Literature Ireland.

Meanwhile, there were 20 young artists aged between three and 18 years old shortlisted for the AIB Young Portrait Prize, which is now in its sixth year. Five winners will be selected – one from each respective age category and an overall winner – and will receive a bespoke art box, with the overall winner also being awarded a €500 cash prize.

The judges are author-illustrator and motivational speaker Ashwin Chacko, visual street artist Emmalene Blake and Sheena Barrett, head of research and learning at the Irish Museum of Modern Art.

An exhibition featuring a shortlist of portraits from both competitions will go on display in the National Gallery from November 9th, 2024, until March 9th, 2025.

AIB Portrait Prize 2024: The 26 shortlisted works

Beth in Low Light, by Robert Jackson

Are You Sitting Comfortably, by Harriet Casey

Camille, by Michael Wann

Mary Lou McDonald, President of Sinn Féin, by Laurence J McMahon (laurencejphotography.com)

John and Fionnán, by Darragh O'Connell

Sibling Travellers, by Beverley Healy

Jennifer McShane, by Neil-Jack Hamilton

GameBoy, by Martin Maguire

Ailbhe and Michelle, by Cara Rose

The Family Bowles and The Fiscal Black Hole, by David Hamilton

64, by Philip Thomas Crean

Ómra, by Conor O'Connell

Self-subject; In bloom, by Joy Kavanagh

Lydia, by Amanda Dunsmore

Miss Evans in her Sweetshop, by David Creedon

Fergus Martin, by Mick O'Dea

The Pox, by Emily McGardle

I Never Promised You a Rose Garden, by Arann McCormack

Shane MacGowan At Home, 2021, by Ellius Grace

Aoife on Dollymount, by Lorraine Dunne

Isabella Gerbola, Circus Gerbola, Tramore, 2023, by Caolán Barron

10.07.1980, by Markela Iacovou

Róisín Dubh, by Shane Coughlan

Kwena Chokoe, by Gearóid Arthur Hayes

Robyn, by Kevin Sharkey

Ireland housing story, by Rob Stothard

Neil-Jack (Alphonsus) Hamilton (Donegal), Jennifer McShane, oil on canvas

Robert Jackson (Dublin), Beth in Low Light, oil on roughened brass plate

Arann McCormack (Wicklow), I Never Promised You a Rose Garden, photograph

Michael Wann (Sligo), Camille, Charcoal on Paper

Kevin Sharkey (Dublin), Robyn, photograph

Gearóid Arthur Hayes (Limerick), Kwena Chokoe, oil on board

Cara Rose (Dublin), Ailbhe and Michelle, coloured pencil on mounted paper

Robert Stothard (Leitrim), Carl in the Box Room, photograph

Markela Lacovou (Dublin), 10.07.1980, photograph edited in Photoshop and Illustrator, digital printing on canvas and manual work with hagiography pigments and caustic liquid

Amanda Dunsmore (Clare), Lydia, Dr Lydia Foy, 2022, filmed video portrait, silent, 18 mins

Beverley Healy (Antrim), Sibling Travellers, mixed media (egg tempera, oil, and acrylic) on panel

Caolán Barron (Wexford), Isabella Gerbola, Circus Gerbola, Tramore, 2023, photograph

Laurence J McMahon (Dublin), Mary Lou McDonald President of Sinn Féin, photograph

Conor O'Connell (Roscommon), Ómra, oil on copper panel

Ellius Grace (Dublin), Shane MacGowan At Home, 2021, photograph

David Hamilton (Armagh), The Family Bowles and The Fiscal Black Hole, acrylic on canvas

Philip Thomas Crean (Dublin), 64, photograph

Emily McGardle (Monaghan), The Pox, coloured pencil and pen on paper

Martin Maguire (Louth), GameBoy, oil on canvas

Darragh O'Connell (Dublin), John and Fionnán, oil on canvas

Lorraine Dunne (Westmeath), Aoife on Dollymount, oil on canvas

David Creedon (Cork), Miss Evans in her Sweetshop, photograph

Shane Coughlan (Dublin), Róisín Dubh, photograph on photo rag paper

Joy Kavanagh (Cork), Self-subject; In Bloom, acrylic on wooden board

Mick O'Dea (Clare), Fergus Martin, oil on canvas

Harriet Casey (Meath), Are You Sitting Comfortably?, oil on canvas

AIB Young Portrait Prize 2024: The 20 shortlisted works

Tumtha (Immersed), by Aoibhe Devereux, age 16

My Little Sister, by Guorui Sui, age 10

Father's Day, by Victoria Yan-Rock, age 6

Untitled, by Roman Petrova, age 9

Spring, by Taibat Rasheed, age 18

My Mother, by Adam Wiercioch Chinatamunnee, age 8

Me in Chinese Traditional Dress, by Junxi Yi, age 11

Dawn in Molten Blue, by Julia Kardas, age 18

Allanah the Mermaid, by Allanah McDonald Brown, age 5

My Hair at the End of the Day, by Rosie Dwyer, age 4

One World, by Kate Glanville, age 16

My Younger Self, by Darragh Granahan, age 16

Family Unit Joe, by Evan Ward, age 15

Breakthrough, by Aoibhe O'Connor, age 15

Gill in the Garden and the Sun is Setting, by Hugo Cashell, age 5

My Mum, by Zihan He, age 15

My Best Friend, by Conor Mooney, age 11

Park Life, by Sarah Leyden, age 14

Inner Reflection, by Avni Mittal, age 14

Self Portrait of My Future Self, by Phelim McEvoy, age 3

