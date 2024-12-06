Showband singer Dickie Rock dies, aged 88

Showband singer and former Eurovision contestant for Ireland Dickie Rock has died at the age of 88.

He was one of the biggest stars of Ireland’s popular showband scene as a member of the Miami Showband and later as a solo artist, with a career spanning seven decades.

His family confirmed his death in a statement on Friday evening.

“The children of Dickie Rock are saddened to confirm that he passed away peacefully today (6th December 2024). His children, Jason, John, Richard, Sarah Jane and Peter will miss him very much. Dickie lost his beloved Judy in 2022 and they are now together again, and that is of some comfort to the family,” the statement said.

“Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days. The family ask for privacy to grieve at this very sad time.”

In 1966, Mr Rock competed in the Eurovision Song Contest in Luxembourg, performing his song Come Back to Stay.

Although he came fourth, his song climbed to number one in Ireland.

He continued to tour into his 80s until he announced his retirement at the age of 84 in 2021.

Speaking to The Irish Times in 2017, the then-78-year-old said his love of touring had never ended.

“I love it, I love going on stage, singing and performing, I just love it, I feel privileged to be able to still go on stage and do it.

Dickie Rock with then lord mayor of Dublin Críona Ní Dhalaigh at the Miami Showband Memorial in Parnell Square, Dublin, in 2015. Photograph: Eric Luke/The Irish Times

“It is a drug ... I’m addicted to the audience. The applause, the look when you’re singing a nice song,” he said.

Originally born in the North Strand, Co Dublin, Rock grew up in Cabra.

Judy, his wife of more than 50 years, died weeks after contracting Covid-19 in 2022 at the age of 77.

The couple had six children, the eldest of which, Joseph, died in the 1990s.

In 2017, reflecting on his life and career, Rock said: “I’m very satisfied with the life I’ve had.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he was saddened to learn of the passing of the “iconic performer who charmed and entertained generations”.

“The end of an era stretching from Eurovision and the Miami Showband in the 60s until modern times. A gentleman loved by many,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter.