Culture Night 2024 in Dublin: 10 of the best events to catch in the city on Friday

With more than 1,700 events taking place across the country for Culture Night, and places booking up fast, sifting through the line-up and curating your own itinerary can prove challenging. We have whittled them down to our top 10 picks for what’s on in the capital this Friday; from history talks, tours and live concerts to art workshops and film screenings, there’s something to excite all the senses.

Student takeover at the Royal Irish Academy of Music

Allow yourself to be serenaded by the musical talent of RIAM’s students and attend one of a series of pop-up concerts and open rehearsals taking place across its freshly redeveloped €27 million campus. Enjoy the acoustics of the beautiful new Whyte Recital Hall with a special concert kicking off at 7pm. Where: 36-38 Westland Row, Dublin 2. Full details here.

Marsh's Library in Dublin

Tour Marsh’s Library

Ireland’s oldest public library and one of Dublin’s hidden gems, Marsh’s Library has welcomed several famous visitors since its foundation in 1707, from Dracula author Bram Stoker to Joyce and Jonathan Swift. Will you be the next? Follow in the footsteps of Ireland’s greatest literary figures by joining a guided tour of the building, which is one of the few Georgian structures still used for its original purpose. Tours will take place every 15 minutes, starting at 5:30pm and continuing until 9pm. Where: St Patrick’s Close, Dublin 8 Full details here.

EARTH RISING at IMMA

Art meets activism at the launch of EARTH RISING, the Irish Museum of Modern Art’s three-day flagship festival aimed at addressing the climate crisis and inspiring collective action. Exhibitions, workshops, talks and installations galore will fill every inch of IMMA’s expansive building and grounds on Friday night. Enter their studios to design your own zero-waste jewellery or why not attend an Eco-Unesco climate justice workshop where you can get creative and make some protest banners. Wander the grounds to discover some of the beautiful outdoor installations on display or enjoy a taste of the African diaspora in the cellars. The night’s activities will last from 5-9pm. Where: Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin 8. Full details here.

Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh

Two Paths Meet

Celebrate Ukrainian and Irish culture with an exciting schedule exploring the folk traditions of both countries. Highlights include a Ukrainian doll-making workshop, sean-nós dancing and a hands-on introduction to Ukrainian folk music using traditional instruments. Finish up the night with a live concert as two musicians, Victoria Zhadko and Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh, come together for a cross-cultural performance. Running from 2-10pm in The Old Courthouse, Rathcoole, Two Paths Meet is part of this year’s South Dublin Live programme. Booking is recommended. Where: Main Street, Rathcoole. Full details here.

Society & State – Ireland Through Its Records: Talk at the National Archives

For all those fascinated by Irish history, you can join Dr John Gibney for a public talk in the Reading Room of the National Archives, beginning at 6pm. Dr Gibney’s lecture is based on Society & State – Ireland Through Its Records, an exhibition which delves into aspects of life in independent Ireland as reflected in records held in the National Archives. Themes such as sport, popular culture, religion and identities will be discussed in the context of 1920s Ireland and the nation’s evolution in the first decade of its existence. Where: 8 Bishop Street, Dublin 8. Full details here.

Dublin Ink tattoo experience

Get your creative juices flowing and experience the art of tattooing with the talented artists at Dublin Ink as they share their skills and teach visitors how to tattoo – using bananas. Starting at 7pm, this event promises great fun for all the family, with a temporary tattoo station set up in the studio for the little ones as well. Where: 6 South Great George’s Street. Full details here.

An Evening of Art and History at the National Maternity Hospital

The National Maternity Hospital’s historic boardroom will be open to the public on Friday night as staff bring guests on a journey through key moments in Irish history. Discover the hospital’s unique art collection and learn about its rich past, with connections to the 1916 Rising, literary giant James Joyce’s Ulysses and the Hospital Sweepstakes. This 18+ event takes place between 5pm and 9pm. Where: Holles Street, Dublin 2. Full details here.

Roxanna Nic Liam. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Gaelgáirí & a gCairde ar Son na Palaistíne

Dublin’s only Irish-language pub, Conradh na Gaeilge, promises a night jam-packed with music, poetry and comedy, with profits to go towards Palestinian relief efforts. Harcourt Street’s Club Chonradh will showcase special guests including Seán Ó Beaglaoich, Seán T Ó Meallaigh and Hugh Carr throughout the evening, with doors opening at 7pm. Enjoy a performance by Amhránaithe an Chlub and poetry readings courtesy of Fair City’s Roxanna Nic Liam. Where: 6 Harcourt Street, Dublin 2. Full details here.

GAZE International LGBTQIA Film Festival

GAZE International LGBTQIA Film Festival will take over Capel Street’s The Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre this Culture Night. Come along to celebrate queer film-making from around the world through the festival’s full evening programme, ranging from basement screenings and talks with film-makers to a gallery-style series of cinematic installations taking place upstairs. The Outhouse will be open to the public for the festival from 6-9pm. Where: 105 Capel Street, Dublin 1. Full details here.

Nocturnal Beats: Late night venue trail

For those seeking a thrill to wrap up the festivities, Nocturnal Beats invites you to dance the night away and soak up the music at some of Dublin’s most vibrant late venues. With seven new venues to choose from, traversing diverse neighbourhoods and cultural hubs, partygoers will be spoilt for choice. Connect with the city’s dynamic DJ culture at Wigwam, Love Tempo, Tengu and more. Each venue has its own unique line-up to take you into the early hours of Saturday morning, so hop on over to culturenight.ie and see what takes your fancy. Nocturnal Beats kicks off at 9pm. Where: various venues across the city and in Dublin 7 and 8. Full details here.