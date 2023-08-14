Do you have ideas that could improve Dublin? Have your say

We would like to hear your thoughts on how to make Dublin a better place. What do you think the city needs? How can it be better a place for people young and old? Photograph: Getty

Stories of antisocial behaviour in Dublin city centre have dominated headlines in recent weeks, sparking calls for a better, safer capital.

Trevor White believes Dublin has a low opinion of itself and argues now is a good time to think about ways in which everyone – not just politicians and city planners – can play a part in making Ireland’s capital one of the great small cities of the world. White has offered 12 ideas he believes could enhance both civic pride and economic performance.

White proposes that Dublin’s public transport be made free and says motorists should be charged to drive through the city, while O’Connell Street should be pedestrianised. White says local politicians should be paid more and RTÉ moved out of Dublin 4, while he would also like Dublin to have its own political party. With four million people strolling through St Stephen’s Green every year, White believes a visit to the middle of the Green is a disappointing experience, “like opening a lazy present”. He says a major new landmark should be created, attracting many more millions of people and providing a powerful focus for civic pride, and suggests that deciding what to put there has the makings of a great Dublin debate.

