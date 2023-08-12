Three tourists in hospital following assault in Temple Bar

Gardaí confirmed that they are investigating the incident but no arrests have been made to date. Photograph: iStock

Three British tourists are in hospital following an assault in Temple Bar on Friday night.

The three men, aged in their 20s, were taken to St James’s Hospital after being attacked at Fownes Street Upper in Dublin at about 10.05pm.

Gardaí confirmed that they are investigating the incident but no arrests have been made to date.

Fine Gael councillor Ray McAdam said the assault reinforced the need for the Garda public order unit to be on the streets of Temple Bar from 6pm on.

READ MORE

He tweeted: “Another incident involving an assault in Temple Bar reiterate to me the need for such visible action to be taken by the Gardaí.”

He referenced the €10 million in extra funding announced recently by the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee for Garda patrols in Dublin city centre following an assault on July 25th which left an American tourist in a critical condition.

He added: “Having very visible public order patrols in situ should be put in place by the Garda Commissioner as a means of providing reassurance to Dubliners and tourists alike that our city centre is safe, secure and full of positive experience.”