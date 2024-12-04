Defibrillator vandalised on summit of Croagh Patrick

Gardaí are investigating criminal damage to a defibrillator at the summit of Croagh Patrick in Co Mayo.
The vandalised emergency unit is being forensically examined at Westport Garda station, having been brought there earlier this week by Mayo-based engineer Darren Forde.
Mr Forde, a community first responder, spearheaded an initiative early last year to place solar-powered defibrillators on the mountain, which attracts thousands of pilgrims and outdoor enthusiasts each year.
After climbing the 764m peak in predawn hours this week to retrieve the damaged unit, Mr Forde said the front door of the eco-cabinet had been smashed with a stone and critical components removed.
Catriona Carey and co-accused appear in court on money laundering and deception charges
Marian Price sues Disney over Say Nothing depiction of Jean McConville killing
Oprah Winfrey discusses Claire Keegan’s Small Things Like These: ‘I had never heard of the Magdalene laundries’
Australia offers me a more dignified life than the one I had in Ireland. It’s not unpatriotic to say so
“This is absolute stupidity”, he said. “I just can’t get my head around why anybody would want to do this.
“The [three] units which we had placed at various locations on the ascent saved lives on a number of occasions”.
A number of benefactors, including local sponsors, footed the bill for the installation of the defibrillators and the Irish Air Corps provided the helicopter needed to hoist the units into place.
Mr Forde said the summit-top defibrillator will take a while to replace.
[ Croagh Patrick’s new pathway: ‘I think I’ll bring my six-year-old next time’Opens in new window ]
“It got through all the wind, all the rain, all the snow, working perfectly, now this. After the door was forced off the water wrecked the electrics. Thankfully the units at the other locations on the mountain are functioning”.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis