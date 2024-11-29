Taxi driver facing loss of licence over ‘cash only’ policy agrees to sign up to payments app

Taxi driver Willie Wyse: 'The law is the law and I can’t go against it.' Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

A taxi driver who faced the loss of his industry licence as he would only accept cash from customers has agreed to use a mobile phone app to facilitate card payments.

Willie Wyse of Onslow Gardens, who has driven a taxi for over 40 years, appeared before Cork District Court last September to appeal against the revocation of his public service vehicle (PSV) licence.

Mr Wyse has for some time been employing a strict “no card” policy in his taxi. He doesn’t have a bank account and his vehicle is emblazoned with “cash only” signs.

Mr Wyse previously told Judge Mary Dorgan that he closed his bank account following the economic crash of 2010 having lost faith in the institutions.

At the September hearing Judge Mary Dorgan asked Mr Wyse what would happen if he won the lottery and he replied that he would have a “very happy wife” as the funds would go in to her bank account.

Judge Dorgan adjourned the case to give Mr Wyse time to consider his position. She urged him to get a bank account.

Mr Wyse appeared back before Cork District Court on Friday where he said he had found a solution by allowing passengers to pay by card in his taxi through the Sum-Up card reader app. This meant he still does not have to open a bank account, he added.

Mr Wyse indicated that he had acquired a “bundle” of fines arising out of his decision not to accept card payments. However, he noted Judge Joanne Carroll had previously imposed a fine of just €150 on him, having convicted him on just one summons.

Mr Wyse thanked both Judge Carroll and Judge Dorgan for how they dealt with his situation, acknowledging “the law is the law and I can’t go against it”.