Toddler awarded €47,000 after fall against Santa’s sleigh in Arnotts

The boy was on a visit to see Santa on November 29th, 2022 when he had fallen and hit his right eyebrow against a sleigh File photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times

A judge has approved a €47,000 settlement offer to a year-old toddler who fell against the corner of a sleigh during a visit to see Santa in Arnotts, Dublin, injuring his right eyebrow.

Barrister John Scott, who appeared with Synnott Lawline Solicitors for Reid Johnson who is now aged four, told the Circuit Civil Court the boy had been left with a permanent scar.

Mr Scott said the Injuries Board had assessed Reid’s damages at €47,000 which had been accepted by the defendants Brown Thomas Arnotts Limited with an additional €738 for special damages and fees.

Reid sued Arnotts through his mother Lyndsey Johnson who told Judge Michael Walsh in an affidavit that she was a solicitor in Synnott Lawline Solicitors and her son had been on a visit to see Santa on November 29th, 2022 when he had fallen and hit his right eyebrow against a sleigh.

READ MORE

She said PIAB had assessed her son’s claim in the sum of €45,000 general damages with €2,000 for possible future treatment.

Mr Scott said that although legal proceedings had not yet been issued in the case the court was entitled to consider approval of the offer on the basis that the Injuries Board had already assessed damages which had been accepted by Arnotts.

He said Reid had suffered a single permanent scar which was quite extensive and could expand as the boy grows.

Reid, of Dunard Avenue, Cabra, Dublin 7, had been taken to Temple Street Children’s Hospital where a 2.5 cm wound had been treated and closed with steristrips.

Judge Walsh, approving the Injury Board’s assessment, said the boy’s scar was permanent and may expand as he grows. He noted that €2,000 had been offered with regard to the possibility of scar revision treatment to lessen its appearance.