Woman tells jury the more she struggled with Conor McGregor, ‘the more he liked it’

Mixed Martial Arts fighter Conor McGregor outside the High Court in Dublin on Tuesday, where he is appearing for a personal injury case against him. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A woman has told a High Court jury that the more she struggled with Mixed Martial Arts fighter Conor McGregor on a bed in a hotel room, “the more he liked it”.

Nikita Hand became very distressed just after resuming her evidence on Wednesday, the second day of her civil action for damages over alleged sexual assault of her by Mr McGregor on December 9th, 2018, in the penthouse suite of a Dublin hotel.

She has alleged a separate sexual assault of her, on the same date, by James Lawrence, of Rafters Road, Drimnagh.

It is alleged the assaults happened after Ms Hand and a female work colleague went to the hotel with Mr McGregor and Mr Lawrence.

READ MORE

Ms Hand has said both women were at a Christmas work party the previous evening,. They continued to socialise into the early hours and she had been in contact with Mr McGregor with a view to more partying.

She said she had consumed cocaine and alcohol before she and her colleague were collected by Mr McGregor, whose car was driven by a security guard.

She said Mr McGregor stopped at and went into Mr Lawrence’s house for a time. She said Mr Lawrence joined them in the car and, after Mr McGregor returned to the car, he gave both women cocaine. She did not remember him or Mr Lawrence taking cocaine.

Both men deny the sexual assault of Ms Hand.

When the case resumed on Wednesday, Ms Hand was asked to pick up her evidence from Tuesday where she had said Mr McGregor had pinned her down onto a bed in the hotel suite.

Becoming distressed, she said he pinned her down on the bed and “pressed his whole body down on top of me so I couldn’t breathe”. She said she put her arms up in front of her chest.

“I couldn’t move or breathe, the more I tried to get away from him and struggle, the more he liked it,” she said. Mr McGregor had said: “Yes, I like that”, the court heard.

“The only thing I could move was my head so my defence would be to bite, “she said. She said she bit Mr McGregor, but she could not remember exactly where. “He did not like that so he flipped me around.”

At that point in evidence, Ms Hand became more distressed and said: “I can’t do this, I can’t, I’m really struggling with this right now. I’m sorry.”

When Mr Justice Alexander Owens asked her if she would like a break, she said yes. The jury was then sent away for five minutes before the case resumed.