Woman (40s) due in court in relation to discovery of methamphetamine laboratory in Killarney house

The Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit and local Garda units conducted an operation in the Killarney area on Thursday.

A woman in her forties arrested in connection with the discovery of drugs and components of a methamphetamine laboratory in a house in Killarney, Co Kerry is due to appear in court this afternoon.

The Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit and local Garda units conducted an operation in the Killarney area on Thursday.

During the operation, a residential property was searched, resulting in the seizure of approximately €14,000 worth of suspected cocaine and €1,000 worth of suspected crystal meth. All drugs seized during this operation have been sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

Gardaí also recovered components of a methamphetamine laboratory. A technical examination of the scene was carried out.

READ MORE

The middle aged woman was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. She will appear before a special sitting of Cork District Court at 4.15pm today. Investigations are undergoing.