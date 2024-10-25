A 31-year-old appeared in court on Friday afternoon charged with the murder of a man in Ballina, Co Mayo, on Wednesday night.
Liam O’Leary, of no fixed abode, was brought before Judge Fiona Lydon at a sitting of Castlebar District Court.
He was detained on Wednesday night following the discovery of the body of John Casserly (58) at an apartment in Tone Street, Ballina.
Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given in court this afternoon by Det Sgt Hugh O’Donnell.
Alexander McCartney preyed from age 16 on young girls online
Georgian construction worker cannot challenge deportation decision, High Court rules
‘Sadism and depravity’: NI catfisher whose Snapchat threats led to death of girl (12) jailed for life
Man (31) charged with murder of John Casserly (58) in Ballina
Det Sgt O’Donnell told the court he arrested the accused at 1.56pm today in Ballina Garda station before charging him with murder.
The witness said the accused made no reply to the charge after caution.
Gary Mulchrone, solicitor, said there was no application for bail due to the nature of the charge.
Judge Lydon remanded the accused in custody to appear at Harristown Court on Friday, November 1st.
At the request of Mr Mulchrone, Judge Lydon recommended medical attention and psychiatric evaluation for the accused while in prison.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis