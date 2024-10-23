Third man sent for trial over murder of Croatian man in Co Dublin

Josip Strok suffered serious head injuries in the attack and was on life support for several days before being pronounced dead on April 3rd.

A man charged with the murder of a Croatian national who died after he suffered head injuries in west Dublin earlier this year has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Josip Štrok (31), who lived in central Dublin, was wounded at Grange View Way, Clondalkin, on March 30th. His friend David Družinec (28), was allegedly attacked during the same incident

Mr Štrok, a carpenter, died from his injuries on April 3rd in Tallaght Hospital.

On July 6th, Mark Lee (43), who is of no fixed abode, became the third person charged with the murder of Mr Štrok. He was also accused of assault causing harm to Mr Družinecon.

Following adjournments sought by the prosecution, he appeared again at Blanchardstown District Court on Wednesday to be served with a book of evidence.

Judge David McHugh agreed to the DPP’s request to grant a return-for-trial order, sending Mr Lee, who is on bail, forward to the Central Criminal Court. He must notify prosecutors if he intends to use an alibi in his defence, and the judge acceded to an application by defence solicitor Wayne Kenny to grant legal aid to include junior and senior counsel representation for his client.

Gardaí must also hand over copies of interview videos to the defence.

A date for his next appearance has yet to be given.

Mr Lee, who is unemployed, was originally remanded in custody following a court appearance on July 7th, during which Detective Garda Linda Ryan said he “made no reply” when charged.

The District Court cannot consider bail in a murder case, and he was granted bail on a number of conditions in the High Court in Cloverhill on July 25th.

In April, Connor Rafferty (20), of Castlegrange Close, Clondalkin, and Anthony Delappe (18), of Melrose Avenue, Clondalkin, were both charged with the murder of Mr Štrok and assault causing harm to Mr Družinec. They are on bail and due back in court later this month.