Jury discharged in Brendan Mullin fraud trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court

The jury in the trial of former Irish rugby international accused of stealing more than €500,000 from Bank of Ireland Private Bank has been discharged.

The Dublin Circuit Criminal Court trial of Brendan Mullin (60) was due to open on Monday, but instead the jury had to be discharged after one juror said they had found out over the weekend that they know a relative of the accused.

Mr Mullin, of Stillorgan Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4, has pleaded not guilty to 15 charges against him.

He has pleaded not guilty to one count of stealing €500,000 from Bank of Ireland Private Bank, Mespil Road, Dublin 4 on December 16th, 2011 along with eight other counts of stealing various amounts of money from the bank on different dates.

He further pleaded not guilty to one count of deception and not guilty to five counts of furnishing information to Bank of Ireland Private Bank authorising payment of invoices while knowing or believing them to be false, misleading or deceptive.

A new jury is due to be empanelled on Tuesday morning, with Judge Martin Nolan adjourning the case until then.