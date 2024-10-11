Man due in Dublin court over murder of Mary Ward (22) in Belfast

Mary Ward was found dead by police officers at her home in Belfast on Tuesday, October 1st.

A man who was arrested by gardaí in Dublin in relation to the murder of Mary Ward (22) in Belfast has been charged.

He will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin (Court No. 4) in Dublin at 10.30am on Friday.

Ms Ward (22) died on September 25th but was not discovered for a further six days when police called to her south Belfast home about an unrelated matter.

The man, who has an address in Belfast, was arrested on Wednesday after being tracked down by gardaí in Dublin.

Detectives attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation led the surveillance operation. The PSNI said on Thursday that the joint investigation into the death of Ms Ward will now be led by An Garda Síochána with continued support from the PSNI.