Country music promoter to appeal ruling on Michael English’s fiddler player’s employment status

Fiddler Matt McGranaghan was ruled by the Workplace Relations Commission to have been an employee of the Michael English Band rather than an independent contractor. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A solicitor acting for the company behind one of Ireland’s top country music acts says they are appealing a landmark ruling on the employment status of a musician “on behalf of the music industry” because the industry “couldn’t operate” without relying on independent contractors.

It comes after the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) directed the management of the Michael English Band, MEPC Music Ltd, to pay nearly €44,000 to fiddle player Matt McGranaghan after concluding he had been an employee – and not a “gig-to-gig” contractor as it had argued.

Mr McGranaghan secured the awards for unfair dismissal and various further breaches of employment rights in September after taking statutory complaints against his former employer – alleging in evidence earlier this year that he had been put in a situation of “bogus self-employment”.

The tribunal heard Mr McGranaghan made about €50,000 a year for playing about 220 gigs a year over the course of his six years in the band.

The tribunal’s decision last month marked the first time the employment tribunal applied the principles of the Supreme Court’s ruling in 2023 on distinguishing employees from contractors to the entertainment industry.

A notice of appeal just issued by the company, which is a joint venture between Mr English and country music promoter Paul Claffey, indicates all findings of breaches of employment legislation in Mr McGranaghan’s case are being appealed to the Labour Court. Grounds of appeal have not yet been set out.

It is also understood Mr McGranaghan has also given notice that he intends to appeal the adjudicator’s findings on one count under the Organisation of Working Time Act concerning his annual leave entitlements.

In the decision, WRC adjudicator Caroline Reidy noted that the Supreme Court had rejected the “mutuality of obligation” test which had been routinely used in such cases up to that point – namely that in order to proceed to an examination of the conditions of employment, there had to be an obligation on an employer to provide work and for a worker to work when work was given.

She ruled on the basis of a new five-part test set out by the court which considered the exchange of money for work, the level of control exercised by the alleged employer, whether the purported employee was providing personal services or had the right to engage a substitute, and the legislative context.

Having considered detailed evidence on Mr McGranaghan’s working life with the band – down to the fact that he wore a shirt provided by its management – Ms Reidy ruled that the complainant could not be a contractor and had been an employee of the company, giving her jurisdiction to rule on the employment rights complaints he had lodged.

She found Mr McGranaghan’s dismissal was unfair.

The company’s solicitor, John Brady of Dillon Leetch and Co, said the band’s management “feels that on behalf of the music industry it would have absolutely no option but to appeal the decision in the way it was provided”.

“Ninety-nine per cent of the industry operates with independent contractors. The industry couldn’t operate any other way,” he said.