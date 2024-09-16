Father Ted writer part of group suing over alleged discrimination in Belfast pub

Graham Linehan and other campaigners had taken part in rally headed by controversial activist Kellie-Jay Keen. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

Women’s rights campaigners including Father Ted writer Graham Linehan were allegedly subjected to discrimination in a Belfast pub because of their gender critical beliefs, a court heard on Monday.

Counsel for the group claimed they were unlawfully refused service during a “hostile and febrile” encounter at Robinson’s Bar.

It was also alleged that one of the campaigners was assaulted and left with a permanent facial scar.

A total of 23 civil actions have been lodged in the first case of its kind in Northern Ireland.

READ MORE

The group is suing Wine Inns Ltd, the owner of Robinson’s, over incidents in the city centre pub on April 16th, 2023.

As the case came before Belfast County Court for the first time, details of the alleged circumstances were disclosed.

Mr Linehan and other campaigners had taken part in a Let Women Speak rally headed by controversial activist Kellie-Jay Keen.

Following the demonstration they were said to have spent up to 90 minutes in Robinson’s Bar.

But according to their barrister, Peter Girvan, members of the group were then denied any further service.

“The claims are for direct discrimination on the basis of political and philosophical beliefs with regard to my clients’ approach to gender,” he confirmed.

Lawyers are now attempting to identify test cases for an anticipated trial hearing early next year.

One of them is expected to be a lawsuit lodged by a man seeking £20,000 damages for personal injuries.

“We say he was assaulted (by a member of staff), leaving him with a permanent scar on his face,” Mr Girvan submitted.

Another two plaintiffs who say they witnessed what happened to him are claiming up to £8,000 compensation as alleged secondary victims.

With separate cases also advanced on behalf of the remaining 20 members of the group, the barrister contended: “It was such a hostile and febrile environment towards the end of the incident.”

The court heard some of them had gone into the bar in clothing with logos in support of women’s rights.

Mr Girvan argued: “They were discriminated against and refused service because of their belief.

“That applied across the board, whether they were wearing T-shirts or not.”

The judge, her honour Orla Murray, agreed to list the cases for a further review next month.

Speaking outside court, the plaintiffs’ solicitor explained that lead cases will be selected rather than making an unwieldy attempt to run all 23 claims at the same time.

Simon Chambers said: “My clients are delighted the matter is being progressed in a productive and orderly fashion towards the eventual hearing date, which I anticipate will be in early 2025.”