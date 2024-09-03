Landlord Marc Godart granted hearing date for ‘relatively contentious’ prosecution over short-term lettings

Dublin City Council is prosecuting Marc Godart, a businessman from Luxembourg, and two related firms, Reuben Hot Desks Ltd and Green Label Property Investments Ltd

Landlord Marc Godart has been granted a hearing date for a “relatively contentious” prosecution over unauthorised short-term lettings in Dublin.

The case brought by Dublin City Council, listed before Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court, features charges for failing to comply with an enforcement notice to cease using Reuben House, Reuben Street, Dublin 8 for short-term letting purposes.

According to court documents, the notice was supposed to be obeyed by April 28th of last year. The council is prosecuting Mr Godart, a businessman from Luxembourg, and two related firms, Reuben Hot Desks Ltd and Green Label Property Investments Ltd.

Just over a month ago, Judge Halpin noted from prosecuting solicitor Michael Quinlan that evidence needed to be furnished to the defendants. He then adjourned it until Tuesday for a plea to be entered.

Mr Quinlan said the defence had previously wanted the case to be listed for mention only, “hoping it might be resolved, but he had not heard anything”. He asked that the court set a hearing date, indicating the case would be contested.

Mr Quinlan said it would be a “relatively contentious” case as Judge Halpin set it down for hearing on October 22nd.

The council has initiated a separate fire safety prosecution against Green Label Property Investments Ltd concerning Unit 1A, The Forge, Railway Street, Dublin 1, which it described as a “potentially dangerous building”. The charge alleges that on May 8th last, the firm had not complied with a fire safety notice dated June 29th, 2023. That case will be back before the court on October 15th.