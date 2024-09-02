Boy (16) accused of attack on Defence Forces chaplain in Galway remanded in further detention

The boy is charged with assault causing harm to Fr Paul Murphy at Renmore barracks, Galway on August 15th.

A 16-year-old boy accused of assaulting a Defence Forces chaplain in Galway has been further remanded in detention.

The teenager appeared at Galway Children’s Court this morning, via video link from Oberstown detention centre.

He spoke to confirm he could see and hear the court proceedings.

The accused’s mother was present in court for the brief hearing.

In the case, the boy is charged with assault causing harm to Fr Paul Murphy at Renmore barracks, Galway on August 15th.

The accused cannot be identified as he is a minor.

Sergeant Christy Browne told the court that bail had previously been refused and the matter was listed today for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), on how the case is to proceed.

Sgt Browne said he did not have DPP’s directions and it was the State’s application to have the accused remanded in detention for a further two weeks.

Defence solicitor Jack Donohue told the court he had “no issue” with the State’s application.

“It is appreciated there are certain complexities to this case,” he added.

Mr Donohue also confirmed to the court that he would explain to his client that the issue of bail could only now be considered by the High Court.

Judge Mary Fahy remanded the accused in detention to appear at Galway District Court, by video link, on September 16th.