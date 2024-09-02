Boy (16) accused of attack on Defence Forces chaplain in Galway remanded in further detention

A 16-year-old boy accused of assaulting a Defence Forces chaplain in Galway has been further remanded in detention.
The teenager appeared at Galway Children’s Court this morning, via video link from Oberstown detention centre.
He spoke to confirm he could see and hear the court proceedings.
The accused’s mother was present in court for the brief hearing.
The Boy That Never Was review: new RTÉ thriller turns urban Ireland into the most depressing place in the universe
A double hip replacement: ‘I was afraid of my life but I have no pain whatsoever now’
‘I just feel hard done by’: Another Leaving Cert student on top points loses out on college course due to lottery
Sharp increase in ‘doorstep’ passport checks on flights arriving in Dublin
In the case, the boy is charged with assault causing harm to Fr Paul Murphy at Renmore barracks, Galway on August 15th.
The accused cannot be identified as he is a minor.
Sergeant Christy Browne told the court that bail had previously been refused and the matter was listed today for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), on how the case is to proceed.
Sgt Browne said he did not have DPP’s directions and it was the State’s application to have the accused remanded in detention for a further two weeks.
Defence solicitor Jack Donohue told the court he had “no issue” with the State’s application.
“It is appreciated there are certain complexities to this case,” he added.
Mr Donohue also confirmed to the court that he would explain to his client that the issue of bail could only now be considered by the High Court.
Judge Mary Fahy remanded the accused in detention to appear at Galway District Court, by video link, on September 16th.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis