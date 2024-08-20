Boy (16) facing Co Cork sex assault charges freed on bail

Gardaí had objected to bail for the boy at a sitting of Clonakilty District Court. Photograph: Alan Betson

A teenager charged with sexually assaulting a woman in a woodland park in Co Cork has been released after a court approved an independent surety to allow him take up his bail.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named because he is a juvenile, had been remanded in detention with consent to bail after he appeared in court last week.

The woman was sexually assaulted by a lone male while walking on her own on a forest trail at the Island Wood near Newmarket at about 7.15pm on June 6th. Her assailant fled after she managed to fight him off.

The teenager was arrested last Friday and brought to Clonakilty District Court where he was charged with sexual assault of the woman at the Island Wood, Newmarket on June 6th, contrary to Section 2 of the Criminal Law (Rape Amendment) Act 1990.

He was also charged with exposing his genitals intending to cause fear, distress or alarm to the woman, contrary to Section 45 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) 2017, at the same location on the same date

Det Garda Noelle McSweeney of Mallow Garda station gave evidence in court last Friday of arrest, charge and caution in relation to the charges and told the court that the teenager made no reply to either charge when they were put to him after caution.

Gardaí had objected to bail, but Judge Brendan O’Reilly remanded the teenager in detention with consent to bail with conditions.However, the person providing bail was unable to meet an independent surety of €3,000 and a cash lodgement of €500.

Judge O’Reilly remanded the teenager to appear at Mallow District Court on Tuesday where defence solicitor Charlie O’Connor produced evidence in court that the bailsperson had sufficient funds to meet the terms.

He also confirmed that the teenager had already surrendered his passport to the officer leading the investigation, Det Insp Ann Marie Guiney of the Cork County Protective Services Unit, and he was also willing to meet signing and curfew conditions.

Sgt Majella O’Sullivan said gardaí were satisfied regarding the independent surety and Judge Philip O’Leary remanded the teenager on bail to appear again at Mallow District Court on September 17th.