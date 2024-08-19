Five men in court over violent disturbance outside Co Donegal church

Five men have been released on bail after they appeared in court charged in connection with a disturbance at a Co Donegal church at the weekend.

The five men appeared at a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court before Judge Ciaran Liddy, where they were charged with various charges including public order and possession of offensive weapons on Sunday.

The five men are from two different families involved in an alleged at the Church of the Irish Martyrs during 11.30am Mass. The service was interrupted and parishioners asked to remain inside the church building after an argument broke out in the porch.

The argument spilled outside into the car park of the church.

READ MORE

There was a heavy Garda presence at the courthouse on the town’s High Road on Monday. As well as unformed members of An Garda Síochána, detectives and members of the Garda Armed Response Unit were also in the area.

First before the court was Michael McDonagh (34) of the Big Isle in Letterkenny, , who is charged with threatening and abusive behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace. Gardaí said they had no objection to bail.

Garda Sergeant Jim Collins asked for a number of conditions including that Mr McDonagh sign on at Letterkenny Garda station three times a week, have no contact with the other parties in the case and be of good behaviour.

.

The four other people charged, all members of the same family including a father and three sons, were then brought into the body of the court.

Michael Reilly Junior (31), of Kishogue Park, Lucan, Dublin, was charged with threatening and abusive behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace and also had an article in his possession, namely a small axe and two sharp kitchen knives.

Michael Reilly Senior (56), of Tailteann Drive, Windtown, Navan, Co Meath was also charged with threatening and abusive behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace as well as possession of an article namely a slash-hook with intention to cause injury or intimidate.

Thomas Reilly (21), of Tailteann Drive, Windtown, Navan, Co Meath, was also charged with threatening and abusive behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace and that he had in his possession a foldable garden saw with intention to cause injury or intimidate.

John Paul Reilly (19), of Tailteann Drive, Windtown, Navan, Co Meath, was also charged with threatening and abusive behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace and that he had in his possession a foldable garden saw with intention to cause injury or intimidate.

All members of the Reilly family were granted bail on condition that they sign on three times a week at their local Garda station and that they be of good behaviour. They were also ordered to stay out of Co Donegal apart from court appearances and not to have any contact with the extended McDonagh family.

All five men were released on bail to September 16th to await directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.