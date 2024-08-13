Man (26) charged with riotous assembly following Belfast protest

PSNI officers man road blocks in Belfast following an anti-immigration protest outside Belfast City Hall on August 3rd last. Photograph: David Young/PA Wire

A man has appeared in court in Belfast charged with rioting offences.

Paul McCallister appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning in connection with disorder which followed an anti-immigration protest earlier this month.

The 26-year-old, of City Way in Belfast, has been charged with riotous assembly and encouraging/assisting others to riot on August 3rd last.

Mr McCallister indicated that he understood the charges and a detective constable said he could connect the accused to the alleged offences.

No application for bail was made and he was remanded in custody. A defence lawyer indicated that an application for bail would be made at his next appearance before the court on August 21st.

Mr McCallister is the latest of a number of men to appear before courts in Northern Ireland charged in connection with serious disorder on the streets of Belfast earlier this month following an anti-immigration protest.