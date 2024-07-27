Man (30s) charged with murder of Jordan Ronan (20) in Tallaght, Dublin

A man in his thirties has been charged with the murder of twenty year old Jordan Ronan from Tallaght in Dublin.
Patrick Murphy (36) of Drumcairn Parade, Tallaght, Dublin 24 appeared before a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday charged with the murder of Mr Ronan at Drumcairn Avenue on July 26th.
Det Gda Stephen Nealon of Tallaght Garda station said when charged, Mr Murphy replied: “I’m really sorry that he died. I didn’t mean for this to happen.”
Judge Michael Ramsey heard that Mr Murphy is unemployed and legal aid was granted.
Mr Murphy was remanded in custody at Cloverhill and is due to appear before the court again on July 31st.
