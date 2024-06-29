Man (41) appears in court charged with murder of brother in Co Kerry

The scene in Castleisland where Padraig O’Connor (inset) was found dead. Photograph: Domnick Walsh

A 41-year-old man appeared before a special sitting of Killarney District Court on Saturday night, charged with the murder of his brother.

Fergus O’Connor of The Village, Scartaglin, Co Kerry, is charged with the murder of Padraig O’Connor (42) at An Caisleán Mór, Castleisland, Co Kerry, on June 28th, 2024.

The charge is contrary to Common Law.

Det Sgt Ernie Henderson, called by Insp Eoin O’Donovan for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), gave evidence to the court of arrest, charge and caution at Tralee Garda station on Saturday afternoon.

The accused made no reply to the charge after caution, Det Sgt Henderson said.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell said he had no questions on procedure. Judge Joanne Carroll said she had no jurisdiction in the matter of bail and would be remanding him in custody.

Mr O’Connell said would be applying for bail for his client in the High Court on Thursday next.

He did not want to go into the details in open court, but he would be asking that his client get necessary medical attention, Mr O’Connell said.

Judge Carroll directed Mr O’Connor receive all appropriate medical attention and his prescribed medication while in custody.

The accused was on disability, Mr O’Connell said, applying for legal aid.

The allegation is one of “alleged fratricide”, Mr O’Connell said. But it was important to point out the accused was operating on the basis of self-defence, the solicitor said.

“He has denied the allegation of murder,” Mr O’Connell said.

Judge Carroll noted Mr O’Connor intends to plead self-defence.

Judge Carroll remanded him in custody to Cork Prison. He is to appear via video link on Wednesday, July 3rd, at Tralee District Court.