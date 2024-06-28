Man to appear in court in connection with assault on Canadian tourist in Dublin

The incident occurred on the corner of O'Connell Street and Cathal Brugha Street in the early hours of Sunday morning. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A man in his 20s is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning in relation to an incident on O’Connell Street which left a Canadian tourist seriously injured.

At 1am on Sunday, June 23rd Gardaí were alerted to two incidents involving a number of individuals on Cathal Brugha Street and O’Connell Street Upper. Two suspects were arrested near the scene.

The Canadian tourist, a man in his 40s, was taken to the Mater hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

To date four people have been arrested in connection with the incident. A man in his 30s was released without charge on Monday and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The man in his twenties, who will appear in court on Friday morning, was arrested on Thursday evening and questioned. He was charged in connection with the incident.

Gardaí want to speak with any individuals who were in the Cathal Brugha Street area, near the Living Room Bar, between 12.40am and 1am and any individuals who were on O’Connell Street Upper near the Spar Shop/Funland/ Tourism Office, opposite the Spire, between 12.40am and 1am this morning.

Anyone who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.