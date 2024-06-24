Man (46) pleads guilty to conspiring to murder

Jason 'Jay' O’Connor is also charged with the possession of a 9mm firearm and 12 rounds of 9mm ammunition with intent to endanger life. Photograph: Tom Honan

An attempted murder accused has pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court to conspiring to murder a man who was shot at his Dublin home eight years ago.

Jason “Jay” O’Connor (46) of Whitestown Grove in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, had been accused of the attempted murder of Charlie Cooper at Parslickstown Green, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15, on December 5th, 2016 but on Monday pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of conspiracy to murder.

Mr Cooper was seriously injured when he was shot multiple times at his home. He was treated in hospital and made a recovery.

Mr O’Connor is also charged with the possession of a 9mm firearm and 12 rounds of 9mm ammunition with intent to endanger life at the same location and on the same date.

Last month Mr O’Connor was further charged with facilitating a criminal organisation with the commission of two serious offences, to wit: murder and the sale or supply of drugs.

At the Special Criminal Court, O’Connor, represented by Michael Bowman SC and Keith Spencer BL, instructed by solicitor Wayne Kenny, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to murder Charlie Cooper under Section 4 of the Offences against the Person Act 1861.

Also at the sitting, Mr O’Connor pleaded guilty to the charge that he did (between August 2nd, 2016, and December 7th, 2016, both dates inclusive) within the State and with knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation, participate in, or contribute to, activity intending to or being reckless as to whether such participation or contribution could facilitate the commission of a serious offence by that criminal organisation or any of its member, to wit: murder.

Mr O’Connor spoke only to answer “guilty” when the two charges were read to him by the registrar.

Mr Justice Hunt adjourned the matter to July 30th.