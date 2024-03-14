Bail hearing for two charged over €32.8m crystal meth seizure adjourned

The bail hearing of two Co Kerry men charged over the country’s largest-ever crystal meth seizure has been adjourned for a week by the High Court.
James Leen (41), of Pilgrim Hill, Kilmourna, Listowel, faces two charges of drug importation at Cork Port, Ringaskiddy, on October 16th, 2023, of methylamphetamine, known as crystal meth, and possession of the drug worth €13,000 or more at Ballyseedy Garden Centre between October 27th, 2023, and February 12th, 2024.
Nathan McDonnell (44), a company director who runs the Ballyseedy Garden Centre, has been charged with possession of drugs worth more than €13,000 for sale or supply at the premises between October 27th and February 12th.
The District Court had heard Customs officers discovered 543kg of crystal meth, with an estimated value of €32.8 million, when they inspected a container in the Port of Cork.
‘Safe third countries’: the asylum policy of Fine Gael’s European party and Varadkar’s view explained
Look inside: Period estate with 2300-bottle wine cellar, marble floors and five acres of landscaped gardens
The two men were refused bail in February but were entitled to bring a fresh application to the High Court in Cloverhill, Dublin.
The matter was listed on Thursday before Mr Justice Paul Burns, but the application was adjourned, with defence and prosecution consent, until March 21st.
Earlier, the proceedings heard that the men may face additional charges and the Director of Public Prosecution’s directions were required. They will also face their next District Court appearance on March 27th.
- Listen to our Inside Politics Podcast for the latest analysis and chat
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date