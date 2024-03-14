Bail hearing for two charged over €32.8m crystal meth seizure adjourned

The bail hearing of two Co Kerry men charged over the country’s largest-ever crystal meth seizure has been adjourned for a week by the High Court.

James Leen (41), of Pilgrim Hill, Kilmourna, Listowel, faces two charges of drug importation at Cork Port, Ringaskiddy, on October 16th, 2023, of methylamphetamine, known as crystal meth, and possession of the drug worth €13,000 or more at Ballyseedy Garden Centre between October 27th, 2023, and February 12th, 2024.

Nathan McDonnell (44), a company director who runs the Ballyseedy Garden Centre, has been charged with possession of drugs worth more than €13,000 for sale or supply at the premises between October 27th and February 12th.

The District Court had heard Customs officers discovered 543kg of crystal meth, with an estimated value of €32.8 million, when they inspected a container in the Port of Cork.

The two men were refused bail in February but were entitled to bring a fresh application to the High Court in Cloverhill, Dublin.

The matter was listed on Thursday before Mr Justice Paul Burns, but the application was adjourned, with defence and prosecution consent, until March 21st.

Earlier, the proceedings heard that the men may face additional charges and the Director of Public Prosecution’s directions were required. They will also face their next District Court appearance on March 27th.