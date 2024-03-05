Woman accused of murdering Matthew Healy (6) ‘medically unwell’ and not in court

Matthew Healy, the six year old boy who died in Waterford. Photograph: Waterford News and Star

The Waterford woman charged with the murder of her son is to remain in custody.

Ruth Purcell Healy (37), of Bishops Field, Williamstown, Waterford, was further remanded in custody at Waterford District Court by Judge Kevin Staunton.

Solicitor Ken Cunningham informed Judge Staunton that Ms Purcell Healy was “medically unwell” and was not in a position to appear in court. Mr Cunningham suggested a 28-day adjournment. Judge Staunton asked if a High Court application for bail had been made, Mr Cunningham replied that no application had been made due to the “ongoing medical intervention”.

Ms Purcell Healy is due to appear via video link to Waterford District Court on Tuesday, March 26th.

READ MORE

She is accused of murdering her six-year-old son Matthew Healy, at some point between February 8th and February 9th, 2024.

Matthew was found unresponsive in a car at Rathmoylan Cove, Co Waterford on February 9th. He was pronounced dead at Waterford University Hospital. Matthew’s funeral took place in Cork on February 14th.

Ms Purcell Healy was arrested at the scene and was officially charged with his murder on February 13th, the day before her son’s funeral.