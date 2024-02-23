Two men charged over seizure of €33m worth of crystal meth in Cork last week

Nathan McDonnell pleaded not guilty to a large drug seizure found in Kerry. Photograph: Dominick Walsh

Two men have appeared before a special sitting of Tralee District Court charged with what the court heard was the largest seizure of methylamphetamine ever detected in the State, with a value of €32.8 million.

Both men were remanded in custody by Judge David Waters.

The men appeared separately. Large crowds surrounded the court on Ashe Street, chasing garda vans into the back of the courthouse as they arrived. Shouting could be heard in the body of the court.

Nathan McDonnell (43) of Ballyroe, Tralee, is charged that between October 27th, 2023 and 12th February 2024 at Ballyseedy Garden Centre, Tralee, Co Kerry he had in his possession methylamphetamine, with a market value of €13,000 or more, for sale or supply in contravention of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977 and contrary to Section 15a of the Misuse of Drugs Acts.

James Leen arriving at court in Tralee. Photograph: Dominick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Det Sgt Thomas Griffin of Listowel Garda station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution at Castleisland Garda station on Friday.

Mr McDonnell replied: “not guilty.”

James Leen (41) of Pilgrim Hill, Kilmorna, Listowel, Co Kerry is charged with the same offence.

He is further charged that on October 16th, 2023 at Cork Port, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork he did import Methylamphhetamine with a value of €13,000 Euro contrary to Section 15 (b) of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Sgt David Howard gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution earlier on Friday.

Mr Leen made no reply to each charge.

Both men were remanded in custody to appear via video-link on February 28th in Tralee District Court.

Bail applications are being lodged in the High Court in the case of both accused by their respective solicitors, Padraig O’Connell for Mr McDonnell, and Pat Mann for Mr Leen.