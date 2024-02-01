Irish-based X employee settles High Court action against social media company

Part of Mr Roderick's role with the company was to help prevent disruption and misinformation being posted on X about elections. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

A senior Irish-based employee of the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) who allegedly liked tweets that were critical of the company and its owner Elon Musk has settled his High Court action against his employer.

The High Court was told on Thursday that the entire action brought by Aaron Rodericks, the co-lead of threat disruption at X, had been resolved. The matter could be struck out.

Part of his role with the company is to help prevent disruption and misinformation being posted on X about elections.

In his action Mr Rodericks claimed he had been subjected to a disciplinary process that was a “complete sham” over allegations he “demonstrated hostility” to the company for allegedly liking tweets by third parties critical of X, Mr Musk and the firm’s chief executive, Linda Yaccarino.

Mr Rodericks, with an address at Cualanor, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin, denied any wrongdoing.

A disciplinary hearing against Mr Rodericks was due to be heard by the company last September.

However, shortly before that meeting was due to commence, the High Court granted Mr Rodericks a temporary injunction, on an ex-parte basis, halting that process.

His proceedings were against Twitter International Unlimited Company, which denied any wrongdoing and argued the injunction should be lifted.

The High Court was due to hear an application to have the injunction continued pending the outcome of the full hearing of the dispute.

However, Colm Kitson BL, instructed by Daniel Spring & Co Solicitors, for Mr Rodericks, told Mr Justice Mark Sanfey that the matter had been resolved and the entire proceedings could be struck out.

Brendan Kirwan SC, for the defendant, said his side was consenting to that order.

No details of the settlement, which is understood to be confidential, was revealed to the court.

The judge welcomed the settlement and praised both sides’ legal teams for bringing about a resolution of the proceedings.

In his action, Mr Rodericks had claimed that the disciplinary process against him arose after he had posted about job vacancies at the company on his personal X account.

He said he then received “a barrage of threatening and abusive messages” from people who wrongly believed the posts were an attempt by X to censor free speech and influence election outcomes.

He claimed he made the company aware of the backlash he received but it took no action.

He claimed he was subsequently made the subject of a disciplinary process that saw him suspended from his job for allegedly liking disparaging posts about X, Mr Musk and Ms Yaccarino.

He said he was very surprised by the allegations, as the company had adopted a strong position on the freedom of speech on the platform. He said he was not aware of any requirement that precludes employees from liking material posted on X.

He claimed his suspension was without justification and was in breach of fair procedures and his contract.

He also claimed he was asked to attend a meeting to discuss his possible redundancy.

The claims were denied.