Man arrested and charged over death of woman in Sligo town last year

A man has been charged in connection with the killing of a woman in Sligo town last year.

Angela Canavan, a grandmother who was in her late 50s, was found dead on the ground floor of her home on St John’s Terrace, Co Sligo, in May 2023. Her body was found with a number of head injuries, prompting a criminal investigation by gardaí.

In a statement on Monday, the Garda said a man had been arrested and charged following an investigation into the killing. The man, who is in his 30s, is due to appear before a sitting of Carrick on Shannon District Court on Tuesday morning.

Ms Canavan, who had two adult children, was originally from Crossmolina, Co Mayo, but had rented a home in Sligo town for several years. In the days after her death a man in his 30s was arrested by gardaí and questioned over the killing, however he was released without charge at the time.