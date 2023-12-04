Daughter of former Fianna Fáil TD struck off roll of solicitors

The court heard Orla Ellis, daughter of John Ellis, was consenting to the order and some other orders put before the president of the High Court

The solicitor daughter of former Fianna Fáil TD John Ellis has been struck off the roll of solicitors by the High Court.

The court heard Orla Ellis was consenting to the order and some other orders put before the president of the High Court on Monday.

Last September the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal (LPDT) recommended a strike-off after hearing that deficits totalling some €566,000 had been allegedly allowed to build up in the solicitor’s client account. The Tribunal heard the real deficit figure was likely to be much higher as further claims were expected to be made.

In the region of €666,758 had been paid out to former clients of Ms Ellis from the Law Society‘s Compensation Fund, with more than €560,000 recovered from Ms Ellis’s firm to date.

In the High Court on Monday Mr Justice David Barniville ordered that more than €128,000 must be paid to the Law Society as restitution in relation to a deficit in the Law Society Compensation Fund after payments were made to former clients of Ms Ellis.

Mr Justice Barniville also ruled that Ms Ellis must swear an affidavit within the next 14 days concerning her assets.

The judge noted there were findings of misconduct against Ms Elllis.

Ms Ellis who practised in Co Leitrim did not attend the High Court hearing but her solicitor, John O’Dwyer said she was consenting to all the reliefs sought by the Law Society.