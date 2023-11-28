Gardaí gave chase on foot to All-Ireland winning hurler Kyle Hayes after alleged assault outside nightclub

Two gardaí told a court on Tuesday that they saw five time All-Ireland winning hurler Kyle Hayes kicking a man who was lying on the street outside a nightclub in Limerick city.

The four-time All-Star told one of the two gardaí to “f**k off” before escaping the garda’s grip, and fled the scene, before being chased and apprehended, Limerick Circuit Court heard.

Mr Hayes (25), of of Ballyashea, Kildimo, Co Limerick, is charged with assault causing harm to Cillian McCarthy, (24), outside the Icon nightclub, Limerick city, on October 29th, 2019, and with two counts of violent disorder on the same night. He denies all charges.

Craig Cosgrave (24) of Caherally, Grange, Co Limerick, denies one count of violet disorder.

READ MORE

Detective Garda Dean Landers, Roxboro Road Garda Station, gave evidence he saw two males on the ground outside the Icon, on Upper Denmark street - one had blood on his face, the other was surrounded by a group of men, including Mr Hayes, who were “punching and kicking [the male] while he lay on the ground”.

He said Mr Hayes stood out from the rest of the men because “he was the taller of the group”.

The prosecution alleges Mr Hayes and others were involved in a dance floor brawl involving the alleged victim earlier on the night.

“I saw him [Kyle Hayes] throw numerous kicks into the male who was on the ground,” Det Landers said, and identified the accused hurler as the perpetrator. Det Landers said he heard the man who was being kicked “screaming” for Mr Hayes to “stop”.

Det Landers said he “grabbed” Mr Hayes by his arm and “pulled him away from throwing more kicks” into the male.

“I grabbed him [Kyle Hayes] and identified myself as a member of An Garda Síochana and I told him to stay there.”

“He [Kyle Hayes] told me to f**k off, and he pulled his arm, at force, away from my grip, and then he turned and ran.”

Detective Landers said he eventually arrested Mr Hayes after he “cut him off” after he spotted the sportsman running into the Watergate Flats area of the city.

Under cross examination by Mr Hayes’ barrister Brian McInerney SC, Det Landers said Mr Hayes was the “person causing the damage” to a male on the ground.

He said while he was perhaps not a fit as the All-Ireland winning hurler he had “outsmarted him on the night” by “cutting him off” in an alleyway at Watergate Flats.

Garda Daniel O’Riordan, Roxboro Road, who arrived on the scene along with Det Gda Landers, in an unmarked garda patrol car, also gave evidence he saw Mr Hayes kicking a male on the street on the night.

Garda O’Riordan said he saw between 10 and 12 men fighting on the street. He also joined in the chase of Mr Hayes into laneways at Watergate Flats.

Under cross examination by Mr McInerney, both Det Landers and Garda O’Riordan said they had not witnessed what had led to the attack on the street, nor had they seen who had struck the first blow.

Gardaí agreed there was “chaos” and “shouting” and “roaring”, and crowds of people on the street, at the time.

Garda O’Riordan told Mr McInerney: “I’m not confused by what I saw, I saw Kyle Hayes ... he was most identifiable.”