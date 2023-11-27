Cannabis worth more than €971,000 seized in Dublin and Cavan

Herbal cannabis worth more than €971,000 has been sized in separate raids in West Dublin and Cavan as a result of joint operations conducted by the Garda and Revenue’s Customs Service.

Revenue, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Cavan Divisional Detective Unit, seized 19.1kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €382,000 in Cavan.

A man his 30s was arrested by An Garda Síochána and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in the Cavan area.

Separately in Clondalkin, approximately 29.4kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €589,200 was sized by Revenue, GNDOCB and the Clondalkin District Drugs Unit.

A man in his 40s was arrested by An Garda Síochána. He was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda Station in Dublin and was later charged with offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act.