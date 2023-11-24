Dozens appear in court on public order and other charges following Dublin rioting

Three courts in the Dublin District Court are hearing more than 30 public order and other cases arising from the disturbances in the capital’s city centre on Thursday.

By lunchtime on Friday, about 20 people had already been brought from custody before the court and charged with public order and other offences, with a total of more than 30 cases expected before the close of business.

All so far have been granted bail on condition that they do not attend organised or unorganised gatherings in the city until the matter before the court is dealt with.

Others have agreed to staying out of Dublin 1 and Dublin 2 as their conditions of bail, while some of the persons charged have been given permission to enter the city centre to attend work or travel to work.

Before the three District Court sittings are men and women of varying ages, some of whom have addresses outside of Dublin, and some of whom the courts have been told are employed.

The offences under the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994 include being intoxicated in public and causing an apprehension of injury to oneself or others; threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour; failing to comply with the directions of a member of An Garda Síochána;, preventing the free passage of a person or vehicle; entering or being in the vicinity of a building with the inference that they intended to interfere with property there; and failing to give a proper name and address to a member of An Garda Síochána

One person before the court is charged with allegedly having a weapon in a public place with the intent to cause injury, contrary to the 1990 Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act. Others are being brought before the court on theft and misuse of drugs charges. A number of those before the court are facing multiple charges.

The hearings are continuing.