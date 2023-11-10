Final court action over death of American tourists at Gap of Dunloe settles

American couple Normand Larose (62) and Rosalyn Joy Few (64) died in the freak accident.

The daughter of an American tourist who died after a pony and trap plunged into a steep ravine at the Gap of Dunloe in Co Kerry has settled a High Court action over her death.

It is the sixth and final action to be resolved regarding the accident at the beauty spot outside Killarney, Co Kerry, five years ago.

Rosalyn Joy Few (64) and her partner, Normand Larose (62) of Phoenix, Arizona, died in the accident on the narrow mountain pass towards Kate Kearney’s Cottage on April 9th, 2018.

The couple were in a pony and trap that was followed by two other taps carrying members of their family.

READ MORE

The announcement of the latest settlement was made in the High Court. The terms of the settlement are confidential.

Senior counsel Liam Reidy, instructed by Adrian Hegarty solicitor, told the High Court this was before the court for the approval of the division of the additional €35,000 statutory mental distress death payment.

The settlement was against the pony and trap driver Dan Casey, of Beaufort, Killarney, who survived the accident by jumping out of the trap before it went over the edge.

In all six cases, all proceedings against Kerry County Council were struck out.

It is understood that the last case relating to Ms Few’s death contained a claim for a significant six-figure sum. Mr Justice Paul Coffey noted the settlement and the division of compensation between Ms Few’s family.

In the latest case Ms Few’s daughter, Tonya Tier of West Richmond, Washington, sued on behalf of her family over the death of her mother.

It was claimed that suddenly and without warning the horse and cart the couple were travelling in, driven by Mr Casey, was caused to lose control. As a result the trap went over the verge and on to the rocks below.

It was also claimed there was a failure to ensure the traps in which passengers were travelling were fitted with adequate braking systems or other security measures to ensure the safety of passengers.

All the claims were denied.

Ms Tier along with her husband, Bill Walther, and children Gavin (now 14) and Kaitlyn (now 20) sued for nervous shock.