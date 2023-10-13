President expected to refer Bill for new judicial appointments system to Supreme Court

The Bill will be the first Michael D Higgins has referred to the Supreme Court under Article 26. Photograph: Tom Honan for The Irish Times.

The President is expected to ask the Supreme Court to decide whether a Bill introducing a new system for appointing judges is constitutional.

A statement is due later today from President Michael D Higgins on whether to send the the Judicial Appointments Commission Bill to the top court. Political and legal sources are expecting a referral of the Bill, which will mark the first time Mr Higgins has taken such an action.

President Higgins consulted with the Council of State on Wednesday about the legislation after which the final decision on whether or not to refer is his.

Legal and political sources say a referral means an early and welcome opportunity to have the legislation clarified. “The issues are purely legal and having them decided now would be important for public confidence in the judiciary and the administration of justice,” a senior legal source said.

Issues have been raised about the constitutionality of the Bill, particularly section 51.1 requiring government to “only” nominate an individual for appointment by the President as a judge from three names recommended by the new appointments commission, comprising four judges and four lay representatives with the Attorney General as a non-voting member.

Independent Senator Michael McDowell and Fianna Fáil Justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan both voiced concern that section 51.1 is an impermissible interference with the discretion conferred by the Constitution on government concerning judicial appointments.

Senator McDowell has claimed section 51.1 amounts to an effective judicial “veto” over appointments.

Having passed both Houses of the Oireachtas, the Bill was sent to the President last weekend for his signature. On Monday, the President’s office announced he was convening the Council of State to consider the Bill in accordance with the procedure provided for under Article 26 of the Constitution.

The council met on Wednesday and attendees included Taoiseach Leo Varadkar; Tanáiste Micheál Martin; the Chief Justice, Donal O’Donnell; and the Presidents of the Court of Appeal and High Court, Mr Justice George Birmingham and Mr Justice David Barniville.

Other attendees included Attorney General, Rossa Fanning; former President Mary Robinson; former Taoiseach Brian Cowen; former Chief Justices Frank Clarke and Susan Denham; and seven members appointed by the President, including Sineád Burke, a writer and disability rights activist and Dr Sindy Joyce, a sociologist and Irish Traveller human rights activist.

Article 26 provides that the President, within seven days of receiving a Bill, can sign it or, having consulted with the Council of State, refer part or all of it to the Supreme Court to determine whether or not it conflicts with the Constitution. The decision on either option is for the President alone.

Once a Bill is referred, the Supreme Court has 60 days to determine its constitutionality. A referral is regarded as neutral, not indicating any view by the President on constitutionality or otherwise.

If a referral is made, a five or seven judge Supreme Court will be composed to consider the legislation. It is expected any such hearing will be held next month.

If the Bill is deemed constitutional, the President must sign it after which it becomes law and immune from any further constitutional challenge. If the Bill, or any part of it, is declared unconstitutional, the entire Bill falls and the President cannot sign it into law.

The Article 26 procedure has been invoked on 28 occasions since 1940, leading to 15 referrals to the Supreme Court.

President Higgins invoked the Article 26 procedure just twice previously, in relation to the Protection of Life During Pregnancy Bill 2013 and the International Protection Bill 2015. Neither Bill was ultimately referred to the Supreme Court.