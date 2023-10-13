Limerick woman pleads guilty to money laundering over €100,000 from proceeds of crime

Sandra Hehir at the Criminal Courts of Justice in advance of her court appearance. Photograph: Paddy Cummins

A Limerick woman has pleaded guilty before the Special Criminal Court to laundering over €100,000 from the proceeds of crime at her home in the city.

Sandra Hehir (54), with an address at Assumpta Park, Island Road, Limerick city appeared before the three-judge, non-jury court on Friday.

Ms Hehir was arraigned on a single charge that on June 17th 2020 at the same address she handled, acquired and/or possessed cash to the value of €124,055, knowing or believing (or being reckless as to whether) property in the said premises was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Fiona Murphy, prosecuting, told the court that five other counts could be taken into consideration. The barrister said that a nolle prosequi will be entered in due course on three other counts.

READ MORE

Padraig Dwyer, defending, asked the court for time in order to produce references for his client on the next date.

Mr Dwyer also informed the court that there are two co-accused who have pleaded guilty in relation to these offences and that their cases have been listed for mention on October 23rd next for the purpose of fixing a sentence hearing.

“It would be in Ms Hehir’s interest to be given a separate sentence date because of a potential undertaking she may be giving on family members,” he added.

Mr Justice Michael MacGrath, presiding, sitting with Ms Justice Sarah Berkeley and Mr Justice James Faughnan, listed Ms Hehir’s case for mention on October 31st next in order to fix a date for a sentence hearing.

Ms Murphy said that there is no issue with Ms Hehir’s case being dealt with separately.

Ms Hehir was remanded on bail on the same terms and conditions.

Vicky Hehir (30), also known as Victoria O’Halloran, of Bruach na Sionna, Castleconnell, Co Limerick and her husband Warren Hehir (33) of the same address were arraigned on similar charges last July.

Sandra Hehir’s son, Warren Hehir pleaded guilty to a charge that on dates between August 8th, 2019 and June 17th, 2020 he possessed, used, converted, transferred or handled cash to the value of €59,000, knowing or believing or being reckless as to whether the property was the proceeds of criminal conduct, in discharging sums due and owing in respect of works carried out on Kilmurry Court, Garryowen, Limerick between August 8th, 2019 and June 17th, 2020.

He also admitted that on June 17th, 2020 at The Path, Garryowen, he handled, acquired or possessed a Rolex watch knowing, believing or being reckless as to whether the watch was the proceeds of criminal conduct. Vicky Hehir pleaded guilty to one charge of money laundering in relation to the €59,000 for the works carried out at Kilmurry Court.