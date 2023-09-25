Man charged in connection with hit and run in which boy (9) was killed in Donegal

Flowers at Atlantic Way, where Ronan Wilson (9) was pronounced dead. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A man has been charged in connection with a hit and run in which a nine-year-old boy was killed last weekend.

On Monday, An Garda Síochána said the accused, who is aged in his 20s, will appear before the District Court sitting at Carrick-on-Shannon on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí in Ballyshannon have been investigating the incident, which occurred in Bundoran, Co Donegal, at 9.20pm on Saturday.

Ronan Wilson from Kildress, Co Tyrone, was pronounced dead at the scene on Atlantic Way in the town.

The suspect had been arrested and detained on suspicion of an offence under the Road Traffic Act. A vehicle was also seized and taken for technical investigation.