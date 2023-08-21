Baby’s death in 2013 ruled as unlawful homicide by Mayo coroner

John Tighe of Lavallyroe, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, was convicted of murdering his son Joshua Tighe. Photograph: Collins Courts

A verdict of unlawful homicide has been returned at an inquest into the death of a six-and-a half-month-old infant at his home near Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo, more than ten years ago.

The inquest into the death of Joshua Tighe, Lavallyroe, Ballyhaunis, was conducted on Monday by the coroner for Mayo, Pat O’Connor.

Mr O’Connor told the hearing John Tighe, had been convicted by a jury at the Central Criminal Court of murdering his son, Joshua on June 1st, 2013.

Tighe was convicted on March 23rd, 2018. He subsequently appealed his conviction to the Court of Appeal, but that appeal was dismissed earlier this year.

Garda investigations into the murder have now concluded, the coroner explained, before recording a verdict of unlawful homicide.

The medical cause of death was asphyxia and choking on a foreign object, Mr O’Connor said.

Tighe’s trial hearing at the Central Criminal Court was told that after his son’s death, a wad of tissues, which the child would have found impossible to swallow, was discovered in his throat during a postmortem.