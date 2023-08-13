Teen charged over alleged assault on three British tourists in Dublin

The scene outside Fownes Street Upper in Dublin's Temple Bar where three tourists were assaulted on Friday night. Photograph: Ronan McGreevy

A teenager has been charged in relation to the alleged assault of three British tourists in Dublin on Friday night.

Gardaí arrested the male in connection with the alleged “robbery and serious assault” on Fownes Street Upper in the Temple Bar area of Dublin at about 10pm on August 11th.

He is due to appear before the Children’s Court on Monday morning, a Garda spokeswoman said.

Investigations are ongoing.

The three tourists, who are members of an amateur English soccer club, were taken to St James’s Hospital for treatment of their injuries. They have since been discharged from the hospital.

They had travelled to Dublin to play a friendly match against a team St Kevin’s Football Club in Whitehall. The game, which was due to take place on Saturday afternoon, was aborted following the Temple Bar incident.