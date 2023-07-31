Man (23) pleads guilty to Sligo murders and causing serious harm to third victim

A 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty to murdering two men in Sligo and causing serious harm to a third.

At the Central Criminal Court on Monday, Yousef Palani (23), of Markievicz Heights in Sligo, pleaded guilty to the murder of Aidan Moffitt at Cartron Heights in Sligo on April 10th, 2022.

He further pleaded guilty to the murder of Michael Snee at City View, Connaughton Road, Sligo, on April 12th, 2022.

Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee were killed in Sligo last year. Photograph: Garda/PA Wire

Palani further pleaded guilty to causing serious harm to Anthony Burke at Cleveragh Road in Sligo on April 9th, 2022.

READ MORE

Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring extended her sympathy to the families of the deceased and in directing that victim impact statements be prepared, said it was important that they be heard.

The matter was previously listed for trial on November 13th next, but the matter has now been adjourned to October 23rd for sentencing.