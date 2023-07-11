Schoolboy injured when teacher dropped phial of acid awarded €12,000

A science teacher accidentally dropped a phial of acid during a science experiment, which splashed onto Cian Dillon's forehead and the back of his right hand. Photograph: iStock

A schoolboy who was injured when his science teacher dropped a phial of sulfuric acid during an experiment has been awarded €12,000 damages in the Circuit Civil Court.

Judge Sinéad Ní Chúlacháin said Cian Dillon (17) has grown a fringe to camouflage two permanent scars on his forehead. He also had a scar on the back of his right hand.

Barrister Liosa Beechinor told the court that Cian, of Ardmore Walk, Tallaght, Dublin 24, was injured in a classroom incident in 2019 at Old Bawn Community School, Dún an Óir, Tallaght.

The court heard that Cian and his classmates were invited to stand around a desk to observe an experiment involving the mixing of sulfuric acid with water. His science teacher accidentally dropped the acid, which splashed onto his forehead and the back of his right hand.

During a hearing for the assessment of damages, Cian said he was treated in the burns section of Tallaght Hospital. He was very conscious of the scarring.

Judge Ní Chúlacháin said that while there was some permanent scarring there has been a gradual improvement since the incident. Awarding him damages of €12,000 and costs, the judge said Cian has managed reasonably successfully to camouflage the marks on his forehead.