Woman (79) awarded €7,500 over fall while queuing outside in high winds during Covid

Eileen Carroll had to wait in the car park outside the Credit Union offices at Artane Roundabout on Malahide Road, Dublin. Photograph: Streetview

A 79-year-old woman who fell and was injured while queueing in high winds and rain as part of precautions against the spread of Covid-19 has been awarded €7,500 damages against Artane Credit Union.

Judge John O’Connor heard in the Circuit Civil court on Thursday that Eileen Carroll, now aged 82, had to wait in the car park outside the Credit Union offices at Artane Roundabout on Malahide Road, Dublin, in August 2020.

The court was shown CCTV footage of Ms Carroll struggling to control her umbrella and falling during a storm while she waited to be allowed to enter the offices and being helped to her feet by other members in the queue.

Ms Carroll, of Temple Manor Way, Walkinstown, Dublin 12, told Judge O’Connor she had felt something strike her foot as she waited alongside plastic water-filled pedestrian barriers controlling safe distancing along the outside wall of the Credit Union car park.

READ MORE

She said she felt the barrier had moved in the gale, causing her to fall over and injure her chest, arm and leg. There had been no staff members controlling the queue.

In its defence the Credit Union claimed she had tripped and fallen over as a result of the high winds.

Judge O’Connor, awarding her €7,500 damages and District Court costs, said he considered there was negligence on the part of the Credit Union. He said there should have been somebody from the Credit Union office outside to assist vulnerable people while controlling the queue.