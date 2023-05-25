Woman (42) charged with murder of two men in 2014

A 42-year-old woman appeared at Trim District Court in Co Meath on Thursday evening charged with the murder of two men in 2014.

Ruth Lawrence, with an address at Patrick’s Cottage, Ross, Mountnugent, Co Meath, was charged with the murder of Eoin O’Connor (32) and Anthony Keegan (33) on dates unknown between April 22nd and May 26th, 2014, at a place unknown in the State.

The accused, who was remanded in custody, did not speak during the short hearing before Judge Cormac Dunne.

Det Garda Ray Flynn, Kells Garda station, gave evidence of having arrested Ms Lawrence at Dublin Airport at 5.15pm and then charging her at Trim Garda station at 7.45pm. He said that she did not make any reply after caution.

Defending solicitor Danielle O’Sullivan sought and was granted free legal aid on behalf of her client.

Ms Lawrence was remanded in custody to appear at the Central Criminal Court by video link next Tuesday, May 30th.