Man charged with murder of Lyra McKee applies for bail variation to attend birthday party

Journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead as she observed rioting in Derry in 2019. Photograph: Jess Lowe/AFP via Getty Images

One of the men charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee has failed in a bid to vary his bail to attend his sister’s 18th birthday, as the judge said “he has known about this for 18 years and comes the day before”.

Jordan Devine (21) of Synge Court in Derry is charged with the murder of Lyra McKee on April 18th, 2019, as well as rioting on the same date.

At Thursday’s sitting of Derry Magistrate’s Court an application was made to vary his bail to allow him to attend his sister’s birthday party.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said Mr Devine is currently subject to a curfew at 9pm and was asking for that to be extended to 1am on Friday 30th September.

He said that the PSNI were agreeable to extending it until 11pm so he said as a compromise there could be “a Cinderella application” until midnight.

A prosecution barrister said that they would agree to extend it until 11pm, but she added that Mr Devine faced very serious charges and also other charges relating to April 16th, 2019.

She said that there was “a very good reason” why the curfew was in place, as Lyra McKee was shot around 11pm and the disorder began around 9pm.

The prosecutor said there was also an issue as to where the party was being held as it was close to the offices of the dissident republican group Saoradh. She said there was no agreement for an extension until 1am.

Mr MacDermott said Mr Devine had abided by any variation in the past. District Judge Barney McElholm said that Mr Devine was “lucky I am even entertaining this application”.

He said this party must have been planned for some time yet the application only comes before him on the day before the planned variation. He refused the extension until 1am but did allow the extension until 11pm.

The case will next be mentioned on October 13th.